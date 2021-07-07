WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

_____

844 FPUS56 KPQR 071054

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

354 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-072330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

354 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Areas of morning drizzle.

Patchy drizzle early in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-072330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

354 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-072330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

354 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with areas of drizzle and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with

areas of drizzle until midday. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-072330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

354 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy morning

drizzle, then patchy drizzle until midday. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

