WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

_____

675 FPUS56 KPQR 200907

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

207 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-202330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

207 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy morning

drizzle, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle early in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ020-202330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

207 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy morning

drizzle, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle early in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-202330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

207 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy drizzle

until afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-202330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

207 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning below 3000 feet,

then sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising

to 14000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather