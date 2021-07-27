WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

406 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

406 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and

headlands. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

406 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

406 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

406 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

