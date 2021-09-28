WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

351 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-290000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

351 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except

southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

45 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

351 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

WAZ040-290000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

351 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning, then a chance of rain late. Lows around

45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

WAZ019-290000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

351 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,

then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

