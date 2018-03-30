WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

523 FPUS56 KSEW 302249

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

WAZ558-311215-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 58 42 50 / 20 10 10 50

$$

WAZ559-311215-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 58 38 52 / 20 10 10 40

$$

WAZ507-311215-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 58 41 50 / 10 10 10 60

Everett 41 55 41 48 / 10 0 20 60

$$

WAZ509-311215-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 40 59 40 51 / 10 10 10 40

Tacoma 38 59 38 52 / 10 10 0 40

$$

WAZ556-311215-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 59 42 51 / 20 0 10 60

$$

WAZ555-311215-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 39 59 40 48 / 10 0 20 70

Enumclaw 39 58 39 49 / 20 10 10 50

North Bend 40 58 40 49 / 30 10 10 70

$$

WAZ503-311215-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 39 56 41 50 / 10 0 10 50

Sumas 39 57 40 49 / 10 0 10 60

$$

WAZ506-311215-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 52 42 48 / 0 0 10 40

Mount Vernon 40 56 41 50 / 0 0 20 50

$$

WAZ001-311215-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 41 52 40 49 / 0 0 10 30

Eastsound 41 52 41 49 / 0 0 10 40

$$

WAZ510-311215-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 56 43 52 / 0 0 10 40

Port Townsend 41 51 41 49 / 10 10 10 40

$$

WAZ511-311215-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 39 60 39 52 / 10 10 0 30

$$

WAZ504-311215-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 38 60 38 51 / 10 0 0 40

Olympia 38 58 37 51 / 0 10 0 40

$$

WAZ512-311215-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-311215-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 39 51 39 48 / 0 10 10 30

Sequim 39 53 38 49 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ515-311215-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 53 39 49 / 0 10 20 40

$$

WAZ516-311215-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 38 52 38 47 / 0 0 20 40

$$

WAZ517-311215-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 40 55 41 49 / 0 0 10 40

$$

WAZ513-311215-

Olympics-

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 39 26 34 / 0 10 10 40

$$

WAZ567-311215-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 43 29 34 / 10 10 30 70

$$

WAZ568-311215-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

300 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 50 31 40 / 30 10 10 70

Stevens Pass 29 41 28 33 / 20 0 10 60

$$

WAZ569-311215-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

349 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast