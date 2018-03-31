WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:41 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
837 FPUS56 KSEW 312238
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
WAZ558-011200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 43 49 37 52 / 10 60 50 30
$$
WAZ559-011200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 39 50 34 52 / 10 50 30 20
$$
WAZ507-011200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 42 49 36 53 / 10 70 50 30
Everett 42 46 36 50 / 20 70 40 30
$$
WAZ509-011200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 42 49 35 52 / 10 70 40 30
Tacoma 41 50 35 53 / 0 70 40 30
$$
WAZ556-011200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 43 50 36 54 / 10 70 60 30
$$
WAZ555-011200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 41 47 35 51 / 20 80 60 50
Enumclaw 40 47 33 51 / 10 70 60 50
North Bend 41 47 34 50 / 10 80 80 40
$$
WAZ503-011200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.
Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 40 49 35 51 / 20 60 50 20
Sumas 41 48 36 50 / 20 70 40 30
$$
WAZ506-011200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.
Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 42 48 38 49 / 10 60 40 30
Mount Vernon 41 49 37 51 / 20 70 50 30
$$
WAZ001-011200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 41 49 37 50 / 10 50 30 20
Eastsound 42 49 38 50 / 10 50 40 20
$$
WAZ510-011200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15
mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 42 51 39 53 / 20 60 40 20
Port Townsend 41 47 38 49 / 10 50 30 20
$$
WAZ511-011200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with
gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the
30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 41 51 34 54 / 0 50 30 20
$$
WAZ504-011200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 39 49 35 54 / 0 70 40 30
Olympia 39 48 35 52 / 0 70 30 20
$$
WAZ512-011200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-011200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to
west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 40 47 36 49 / 10 50 30 20
Sequim 40 48 34 50 / 10 50 20 20
$$
WAZ515-011200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 39 48 36 50 / 20 60 40 10
$$
WAZ516-011200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 39 46 36 49 / 30 70 50 20
$$
WAZ517-011200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 42 48 38 51 / 10 70 50 30
$$
WAZ513-011200-
Olympics-
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing
level near 5500 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet
increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 26 34 20 35 / 10 60 50 20
$$
WAZ567-011200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet after midnight. Freezing
level near 5500 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 3 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
200 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 28 34 23 35 / 40 80 60 50
$$
WAZ568-011200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet after midnight. Freezing
level near 5500 feet in the evening. Light wind in the passes
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. West wind
in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
200 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet
increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 31 39 26 40 / 10 80 80 50
Stevens Pass 27 33 21 34 / 20 70 70 40
$$
WAZ569-011200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
338 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet
decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet
increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
$$
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast