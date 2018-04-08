WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

021 FPUS56 KSEW 082145

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-091145-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy this

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20

mph...with gusts to 30 this evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 64 47 56 / 40 10 10 80

WAZ559-091145-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy this

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 with

gusts to 30 mph easing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 62 45 54 / 30 10 10 80

WAZ507-091145-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy this evening. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph...with gusts to 25 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 63 47 57 / 50 10 10 80

Everett 44 62 47 56 / 60 10 10 80

WAZ509-091145-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy this evening. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 40 64 46 57 / 70 10 10 80

Tacoma 41 65 45 57 / 40 10 10 80

WAZ556-091145-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening and breezy. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 42 65 47 57 / 70 10 10 80

WAZ555-091145-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 39 66 44 55 / 100 20 10 90

Enumclaw 38 66 44 54 / 90 10 10 90

North Bend 38 66 44 55 / 100 10 10 90

WAZ503-091145-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 61 47 56 / 60 30 10 80

Sumas 45 61 46 56 / 60 30 10 80

WAZ506-091145-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 57 46 56 / 40 20 10 80

Mount Vernon 44 61 46 57 / 50 20 10 80

WAZ001-091145-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 57 46 54 / 40 10 10 80

Eastsound 45 56 46 54 / 40 20 10 80

WAZ510-091145-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 60 46 57 / 40 20 10 80

Port Townsend 47 56 46 56 / 40 10 10 80

WAZ511-091145-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 39 64 45 54 / 40 10 10 90

WAZ504-091145-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph easing to

south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 37 66 45 55 / 50 10 10 90

Olympia 38 64 45 55 / 40 10 10 90

WAZ512-091145-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph easing to 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ514-091145-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 54 44 53 / 30 10 10 80

Sequim 45 56 44 54 / 30 10 10 80

WAZ515-091145-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 55 45 52 / 40 10 10 90

WAZ516-091145-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 61 46 52 / 50 10 10 90

WAZ517-091145-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 41 64 47 54 / 60 10 10 90

WAZ513-091145-

Olympics-

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 46 35 40 / 30 10 10 80

WAZ567-091145-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in

the morning. Freezing level near 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 49 36 44 / 90 30 10 80

WAZ568-091145-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet in the morning. Freezing level

near 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 54 37 46 / 90 10 10 80

Stevens Pass 31 47 34 41 / 90 20 10 90

WAZ569-091145-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

245 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

