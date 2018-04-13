WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

429 FPUS56 KSEW 132221

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

...Flood watches and/or warnings have been issued for portions of

the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

WAZ558-141215-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 53 43 52 / 90 80 90 60

WAZ559-141215-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 51 39 51 / 90 80 80 60

WAZ507-141215-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 54 42 52 / 70 80 80 60

Everett 45 52 42 50 / 80 80 80 50

WAZ509-141215-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 54 42 51 / 90 90 90 60

Tacoma 45 54 40 52 / 90 90 90 70

WAZ556-141215-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 54 44 53 / 90 90 90 60

WAZ555-141215-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 53 42 52 / 100 90 90 60

Enumclaw 43 54 41 51 / 90 90 90 60

North Bend 44 53 42 52 / 90 90 90 60

WAZ503-141215-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 53 41 53 / 90 50 70 40

Sumas 45 54 41 54 / 100 60 80 50

WAZ506-141215-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 53 43 51 / 90 50 80 40

Mount Vernon 46 54 42 52 / 90 70 80 50

WAZ001-141215-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 52 41 51 / 90 40 60 40

Eastsound 45 52 42 51 / 90 50 70 50

WAZ510-141215-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 55 44 53 / 80 60 70 50

Port Townsend 44 52 41 49 / 70 60 70 50

WAZ511-141215-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

South part, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 52 40 53 / 100 90 80 60

WAZ504-141215-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 53 42 52 / 90 90 90 70

Olympia 46 52 40 52 / 90 90 90 70

WAZ512-141215-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WAZ514-141215-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 50 38 49 / 80 40 60 50

Sequim 41 51 39 50 / 70 40 70 50

WAZ515-141215-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 51 39 51 / 100 40 40 50

WAZ516-141215-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 49 38 50 / 100 40 50 50

WAZ517-141215-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 52 41 52 / 100 90 80 60

WAZ513-141215-

Olympics-

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge 3 to 10 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 36 24 35 / 90 50 70 80

WAZ567-141215-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow, heavy at times. Snow level 4000 to 4500

feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Total snow accumulation 8 to 18 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 39 29 38 / 100 80 90 70

WAZ568-141215-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4

inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11

inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 45 33 42 / 90 90 90 70

Stevens Pass 32 39 30 37 / 90 90 90 70

WAZ569-141215-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

5 to 10 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

20 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

