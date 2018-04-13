WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:29 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
429 FPUS56 KSEW 132221
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
...Flood watches and/or warnings have been issued for portions of
the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin
for details...
WAZ558-141215-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 46 53 43 52 / 90 80 90 60
$$
WAZ559-141215-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 44 51 39 51 / 90 80 80 60
$$
WAZ507-141215-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 46 54 42 52 / 70 80 80 60
Everett 45 52 42 50 / 80 80 80 50
$$
WAZ509-141215-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 45 54 42 51 / 90 90 90 60
Tacoma 45 54 40 52 / 90 90 90 70
$$
WAZ556-141215-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 46 54 44 53 / 90 90 90 60
$$
WAZ555-141215-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 44 53 42 52 / 100 90 90 60
Enumclaw 43 54 41 51 / 90 90 90 60
North Bend 44 53 42 52 / 90 90 90 60
$$
WAZ503-141215-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 46 53 41 53 / 90 50 70 40
Sumas 45 54 41 54 / 100 60 80 50
$$
WAZ506-141215-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 46 53 43 51 / 90 50 80 40
Mount Vernon 46 54 42 52 / 90 70 80 50
$$
WAZ001-141215-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 43 52 41 51 / 90 40 60 40
Eastsound 45 52 42 51 / 90 50 70 50
$$
WAZ510-141215-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 48 55 44 53 / 80 60 70 50
Port Townsend 44 52 41 49 / 70 60 70 50
$$
WAZ511-141215-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
South part, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 45 52 40 53 / 100 90 80 60
$$
WAZ504-141215-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 45 53 42 52 / 90 90 90 70
Olympia 46 52 40 52 / 90 90 90 70
$$
WAZ512-141215-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-141215-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 41 50 38 49 / 80 40 60 50
Sequim 41 51 39 50 / 70 40 70 50
$$
WAZ515-141215-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 42 51 39 51 / 100 40 40 50
$$
WAZ516-141215-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 43 49 38 50 / 100 40 50 50
$$
WAZ517-141215-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 47 52 41 52 / 100 90 80 60
$$
WAZ513-141215-
Olympics-
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge 3 to 10 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 27 36 24 35 / 90 50 70 80
$$
WAZ567-141215-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow, heavy at times. Snow level 4000 to 4500
feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain
may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.
Total snow accumulation 8 to 18 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 39 29 38 / 100 80 90 70
$$
WAZ568-141215-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4
inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11
inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 34 45 33 42 / 90 90 90 70
Stevens Pass 32 39 30 37 / 90 90 90 70
$$
WAZ569-141215-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
321 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
5 to 10 inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 6 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation of 10 to
20 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast