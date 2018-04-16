WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 3:04 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
070 FPUS56 KSEW 161900 AAA
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-162315-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 48 42 52 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ559-162315-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 38 51 / 80 70 20
$$
WAZ507-162315-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 42 52 / 80 80 40
Everett 47 42 50 / 80 80 40
$$
WAZ509-162315-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 49 40 52 / 90 80 50
Tacoma 49 39 52 / 90 70 50
$$
WAZ556-162315-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 42 53 / 80 80 30
$$
WAZ555-162315-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 47 40 49 / 80 90 70
Enumclaw 47 38 49 / 90 90 60
North Bend 46 39 49 / 90 90 60
$$
WAZ503-162315-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 50 43 52 / 80 60 40
Sumas 50 43 53 / 80 70 60
$$
WAZ506-162315-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 44 51 / 80 60 30
Mount Vernon 49 43 52 / 80 70 40
$$
WAZ001-162315-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 43 51 / 80 50 20
Eastsound 50 43 53 / 80 50 30
$$
WAZ510-162315-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 45 53 / 80 60 20
Port Townsend 49 41 50 / 70 60 30
$$
WAZ511-162315-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 40 52 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ504-162315-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 41 52 / 90 70 50
Olympia 49 41 51 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ512-162315-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
$$
WAZ514-162315-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph
after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 40 50 / 80 60 20
Sequim 49 39 51 / 80 50 40
$$
WAZ515-162315-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near
40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 41 50 / 80 40 60
$$
WAZ516-162315-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near
40. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest
wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 40 48 / 70 30 60
$$
WAZ517-162315-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 42 50 / 90 50 60
$$
WAZ513-162315-
Olympics-
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. New snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge
up to 1 inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 35 25 35 / 80 70 60
$$
WAZ567-162315-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE
3000 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. New snow
accumulation 4 to 8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 36 30 36 / 80 90 80
$$
WAZ568-162315-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE
3000 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. New snow
accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 7 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. West wind in
the passes 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 38 31 39 / 80 90 60
Stevens Pass 34 28 33 / 90 100 80
$$
WAZ569-162315-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
1200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE
3000 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. New snow
accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to
9 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast