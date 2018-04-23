WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

541 FPUS56 KSEW 231030

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 68 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 46 74 / 0 0 0

Everett 65 47 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 42 75 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 70 39 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 71 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 43 75 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 70 45 74 / 0 0 0

North Bend 69 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 40 70 / 0 0 10

Sumas 70 40 73 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 41 61 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 68 40 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind around 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 43 69 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 64 44 68 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 43 63 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 56 43 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 37 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight, Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 37 78 / 0 0 0

Olympia 70 37 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind around

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 41 66 / 0 0 10

Sequim 60 42 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 38 66 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight, Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 39 75 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 74 44 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 31 61 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 64 28 66 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 33 68 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 55 31 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast