WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:22 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
083 FPUS56 KSEW 281018
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-290030-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 55 47 56 / 80 50 30
WAZ559-290030-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 56 43 56 / 80 40 40
WAZ507-290030-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 53 46 56 / 90 50 30
Everett 51 46 54 / 90 60 40
WAZ509-290030-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 44 56 / 70 50 40
Tacoma 56 43 56 / 70 50 40
WAZ556-290030-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 55 47 57 / 80 60 30
WAZ555-290030-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 45 54 / 90 60 60
Enumclaw 53 42 54 / 80 60 50
North Bend 53 43 54 / 80 70 50
WAZ503-290030-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 46 54 / 90 50 60
Sumas 52 47 54 / 90 60 70
WAZ506-290030-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 47 53 / 90 50 50
Mount Vernon 53 46 55 / 100 50 50
WAZ001-290030-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 45 54 / 90 40 40
Eastsound 53 46 53 / 90 40 50
WAZ510-290030-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 48 55 / 100 40 40
Port Townsend 51 45 53 / 100 50 40
WAZ511-290030-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 57 44 56 / 70 30 40
WAZ504-290030-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 57 44 55 / 80 40 60
Olympia 56 44 56 / 70 30 50
WAZ512-290030-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
WAZ514-290030-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 43 52 / 90 50 40
Sequim 51 43 53 / 90 50 40
WAZ515-290030-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 43 53 / 100 70 40
WAZ516-290030-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 44 52 / 90 60 50
WAZ517-290030-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 46 53 / 60 60 50
WAZ513-290030-
Olympics-
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 6 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 37 30 38 / 100 60 60
WAZ567-290030-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total
snow accumulation up to 6 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 39 34 39 / 90 70 90
WAZ568-290030-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 44 35 44 / 80 50 50
Stevens Pass 39 34 39 / 70 50 50
WAZ569-290030-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
318 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
