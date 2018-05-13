WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:09 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018
_____
448 FPUS56 KSEW 132203
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-141230-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 84 58 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-141230-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind
around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 55 83 54 77 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ507-141230-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 57 80 57 77 / 0 0 0 10
Everett 59 79 58 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-141230-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 83 56 76 / 0 0 0 10
Tacoma 55 84 54 76 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-141230-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 84 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-141230-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 84 57 79 / 0 0 0 10
Enumclaw 56 82 56 76 / 0 0 0 10
North Bend 56 83 56 77 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ503-141230-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 54 76 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
Sumas 57 82 57 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-141230-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 70 54 68 / 0 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 56 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-141230-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 72 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
Eastsound 53 69 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-141230-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 56 69 55 67 / 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend 55 70 55 69 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ511-141230-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph south part.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 83 52 74 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ504-141230-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 54 84 52 76 / 0 0 0 10
Olympia 53 84 51 75 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ512-141230-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
$$
WAZ514-141230-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 72 53 69 / 0 0 0 10
Sequim 54 72 53 70 / 0 0 10 10
$$
WAZ515-141230-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 72 49 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-141230-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 68 49 63 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ517-141230-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 68 51 63 / 0 0 10 10
$$
WAZ513-141230-
Olympics-
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 51 67 51 65 / 0 0 10 20
$$
WAZ567-141230-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 50 71 52 68 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ568-141230-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. West
wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 70s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 49 78 49 73 / 0 0 0 10
Stevens Pass 49 69 50 67 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ569-141230-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
303 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather