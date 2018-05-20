WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

_____

794 FPUS56 KSEW 202137

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-211100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 71 53 77 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-211100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 70 49 76 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-211100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 69 52 73 / 10 10 0 0

Everett 50 66 51 71 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-211100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 70 50 76 / 10 10 0 0

Tacoma 50 71 49 77 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-211100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 71 52 77 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-211100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 71 48 78 / 20 10 0 0

Enumclaw 48 68 50 76 / 20 10 0 0

North Bend 49 69 50 77 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-211100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 66 50 71 / 10 10 0 0

Sumas 49 71 49 77 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-211100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 62 50 66 / 10 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 49 67 49 72 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-211100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 65 50 69 / 10 10 0 0

Eastsound 52 65 51 67 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-211100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 62 50 65 / 10 10 0 0

Port Townsend 50 62 50 66 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-211100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 71 48 79 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-211100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 72 47 79 / 10 10 0 0

Olympia 46 71 47 78 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-211100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ514-211100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 62 49 68 / 10 0 0 0

Sequim 48 63 49 68 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-211100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 61 47 66 / 10 0 10 0

$$

WAZ516-211100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 63 48 68 / 10 0 10 0

$$

WAZ517-211100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 64 49 70 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-211100-

Olympics-

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 54 43 62 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-211100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 57 43 66 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ568-211100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 63 45 73 / 20 10 0 10

Stevens Pass 41 60 42 67 / 20 10 0 10

$$

WAZ569-211100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

$$

_____

