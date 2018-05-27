WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:47 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
007 FPUS56 KSEW 270243
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Memorial Day.
WAZ558-271100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 72 52 65 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ559-271100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 47 70 49 62 / 10 0 0 20
WAZ507-271100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 70 51 65 / 10 0 0 10
Everett 50 68 51 62 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ509-271100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 71 50 65 / 10 0 0 10
Tacoma 47 72 50 67 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ556-271100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 73 52 67 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ555-271100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 73 51 66 / 10 0 0 10
Enumclaw 47 70 48 63 / 10 0 0 10
North Bend 48 71 49 63 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ503-271100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 49 66 52 64 / 10 0 0 0
Sumas 49 71 52 67 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ506-271100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 63 51 61 / 10 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 48 69 50 65 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ001-271100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 65 49 64 / 10 0 0 0
Eastsound 49 66 51 66 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ510-271100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning,
then areas of drizzle or brief light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 63 52 61 / 10 0 0 0
Port Townsend 48 62 49 60 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ511-271100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 46 71 50 67 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ504-271100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 73 50 68 / 10 0 0 0
Olympia 45 71 49 66 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ512-271100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
WAZ514-271100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning,
then areas of drizzle or brief light rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or
brief light rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 62 49 59 / 10 0 0 30
Sequim 46 63 48 61 / 10 0 0 30
WAZ515-271100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 45 61 47 59 / 10 0 10 30
WAZ516-271100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 59 49 57 / 10 0 10 30
WAZ517-271100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 61 51 62 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ513-271100-
Olympics-
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Snow level near 6500 feet in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 57 40 50 / 10 0 0 30
WAZ567-271100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 39 58 42 52 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ568-271100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 39 66 41 58 / 10 0 0 10
Stevens Pass 38 59 40 53 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ569-271100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
