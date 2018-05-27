WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

007 FPUS56 KSEW 270243

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Memorial Day.

WAZ558-271100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 72 52 65 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-271100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 70 49 62 / 10 0 0 20

$$

WAZ507-271100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 70 51 65 / 10 0 0 10

Everett 50 68 51 62 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-271100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 71 50 65 / 10 0 0 10

Tacoma 47 72 50 67 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-271100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 73 52 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-271100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 73 51 66 / 10 0 0 10

Enumclaw 47 70 48 63 / 10 0 0 10

North Bend 48 71 49 63 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-271100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 66 52 64 / 10 0 0 0

Sumas 49 71 52 67 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-271100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 63 51 61 / 10 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 48 69 50 65 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-271100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 65 49 64 / 10 0 0 0

Eastsound 49 66 51 66 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-271100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning,

then areas of drizzle or brief light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 63 52 61 / 10 0 0 0

Port Townsend 48 62 49 60 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-271100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 71 50 67 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-271100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 73 50 68 / 10 0 0 0

Olympia 45 71 49 66 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-271100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

$$

WAZ514-271100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning,

then areas of drizzle or brief light rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or

brief light rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 62 49 59 / 10 0 0 30

Sequim 46 63 48 61 / 10 0 0 30

$$

WAZ515-271100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 61 47 59 / 10 0 10 30

$$

WAZ516-271100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 59 49 57 / 10 0 10 30

$$

WAZ517-271100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 61 51 62 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-271100-

Olympics-

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Snow level near 6500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 57 40 50 / 10 0 0 30

$$

WAZ567-271100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 58 42 52 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-271100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 66 41 58 / 10 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 38 59 40 53 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-271100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

742 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather