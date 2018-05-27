WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

_____

187 FPUS56 KSEW 271650

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Memorial Day.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 52 65 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 49 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening. Lows near 50. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 51 65 / 0 0 10

Everett 69 51 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 50 66 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 73 50 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 52 67 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 51 66 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 71 48 64 / 0 0 0

North Bend 72 49 64 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 52 64 / 0 0 0

Sumas 72 52 67 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 51 61 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 70 50 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 49 64 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 67 51 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 52 62 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 63 49 61 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 50 67 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 74 50 68 / 0 0 10

Olympia 72 49 66 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with areas of drizzle or brief light rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 49 59 / 0 0 10

Sequim 64 48 61 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the morning. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 47 59 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 59 49 57 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 51 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 40 50 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 59 42 53 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 50. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 67 41 58 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 60 40 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

949 AM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather