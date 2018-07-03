WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:29 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
653 FPUS56 KSEW 030421
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and
Independence Day.
WAZ558-031100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 74 55 82 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ559-031100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 47 72 49 79 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ507-031100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 72 54 78 / 10 10 0 10
Everett 51 70 55 77 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ509-031100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 73 52 82 / 10 10 0 10
Tacoma 47 74 51 82 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-031100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 52 74 54 83 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ555-031100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north
to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 72 50 84 / 10 20 10 10
Enumclaw 46 70 50 83 / 10 10 10 10
North Bend 48 71 51 82 / 20 10 10 10
$$
WAZ503-031100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 69 54 79 / 10 10 0 10
Sumas 50 72 53 84 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-031100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 66 54 74 / 10 10 0 10
Mount Vernon 50 70 52 80 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ001-031100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 66 53 74 / 10 10 0 10
Eastsound 51 67 55 73 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ510-031100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 66 54 72 / 10 10 0 10
Port Townsend 50 65 53 73 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ511-031100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 48 75 49 82 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ504-031100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 47 75 52 83 / 10 10 0 10
Olympia 47 74 49 82 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ512-031100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-031100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 64 51 73 / 10 10 0 10
Sequim 47 65 50 73 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ515-031100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 65 49 71 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ516-031100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 64 50 75 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ517-031100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 67 52 76 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ513-031100-
Olympics-
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of through the day. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 38 55 44 65 / 10 10 0 20
$$
WAZ567-031100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 39 57 44 69 / 20 20 10 20
$$
WAZ568-031100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 40 64 44 72 / 20 10 10 20
Stevens Pass 39 58 43 65 / 20 20 10 20
$$
WAZ569-031100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
920 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
$$
_____
