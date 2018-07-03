WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 5:43 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
590 FPUS56 KSEW 030939
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Independence Day, Wednesday
night, and Thursday.
WAZ558-041100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. East wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 54 83 59 81 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ559-041100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 79 56 79 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ507-041100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 52 78 58 79 / 10 10 10 0
Everett 53 78 59 78 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ509-041100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 83 57 81 / 10 10 10 0
Tacoma 49 83 55 81 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ556-041100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 83 59 81 / 10 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-041100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 84 57 82 / 10 10 10 0
Enumclaw 48 83 56 80 / 10 10 10 0
North Bend 50 82 57 80 / 10 10 0 0
$$
WAZ503-041100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 79 58 76 / 10 10 10 0
Sumas 51 84 58 81 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ506-041100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 74 57 73 / 10 10 10 0
Mount Vernon 51 81 58 78 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ001-041100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 74 56 72 / 10 10 10 10
Eastsound 53 73 58 73 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-041100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 72 57 70 / 10 10 10 0
Port Townsend 51 73 57 71 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ511-041100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 83 55 79 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ504-041100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 84 55 81 / 10 10 10 0
Olympia 49 82 55 79 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ512-041100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-041100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 50 73 57 70 / 10 10 10 10
Sequim 49 73 56 72 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ515-041100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 71 56 68 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-041100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 76 56 68 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-041100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 76 56 68 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ513-041100-
Olympics-
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 65 51 63 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ567-041100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 42 69 51 70 / 20 10 20 10
$$
WAZ568-041100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.
Light wind in the passes.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 71 51 76 / 10 10 10 10
Stevens Pass 41 64 47 72 / 20 10 10 10
$$
WAZ569-041100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
$$
_____
