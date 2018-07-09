WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 75 57 73 / 0 0 20 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 73 54 71 / 0 10 20 30

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 73 57 71 / 0 0 20 30

Everett 57 72 56 70 / 0 0 20 30

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 75 55 73 / 0 0 10 20

Tacoma 54 75 53 75 / 0 0 10 20

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 77 58 74 / 0 0 20 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 77 56 73 / 0 0 30 40

Enumclaw 54 74 52 71 / 0 10 20 20

North Bend 55 75 54 71 / 0 0 20 30

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 70 58 70 / 0 10 30 30

Sumas 56 74 57 73 / 0 10 30 40

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 67 55 68 / 0 10 30 30

Mount Vernon 55 71 55 71 / 0 10 30 30

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 68 53 70 / 0 10 30 20

Eastsound 56 70 56 71 / 0 10 30 30

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 66 57 67 / 0 10 30 30

Port Townsend 55 66 55 66 / 0 10 40 30

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 73 54 75 / 0 10 10 20

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 75 55 76 / 0 0 10 20

Olympia 53 73 53 74 / 0 10 10 20

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 65 53 66 / 0 20 40 20

Sequim 53 66 52 67 / 0 30 50 30

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 64 52 65 / 0 20 30 30

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 62 53 64 / 10 20 30 30

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 66 54 69 / 10 10 20 20

Olympics-

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 49 58 44 55 / 0 40 50 30

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 48 63 47 55 / 0 10 40 50

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 72 47 62 / 0 0 20 20

Stevens Pass 49 70 46 59 / 0 10 20 20

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

955 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet increasing to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

