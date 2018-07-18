WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 73 56 74 / 0 10 0 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 72 51 72 / 0 10 0 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 72 55 72 / 10 10 0 10

Everett 56 70 54 70 / 10 10 0 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 73 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 54 73 52 75 / 0 10 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 74 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 54 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 55 72 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 70 55 71 / 0 0 0 10

Sumas 56 73 55 73 / 0 0 0 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 56 72 53 71 / 0 10 0 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 70 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 55 70 54 69 / 0 0 0 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 68 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 54 66 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 73 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 73 51 76 / 0 10 0 0

Olympia 52 73 50 75 / 0 10 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 66 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 51 67 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 63 50 66 / 10 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 64 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 66 53 68 / 0 10 0 0

Olympics-

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 59 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 62 47 62 / 0 10 0 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 61 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 50 63 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

