WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
096 FPUS56 KSEW 182148
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
WAZ558-191100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 58 73 56 74 / 0 10 0 10
$$
WAZ559-191100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 72 51 72 / 0 10 0 10
$$
WAZ507-191100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs near 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 72 55 72 / 10 10 0 10
Everett 56 70 54 70 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ509-191100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 56 73 53 74 / 0 0 0 0
Tacoma 54 73 52 75 / 0 10 0 0
$$
WAZ556-191100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ555-191100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 74 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
Enumclaw 54 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0
North Bend 55 72 52 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-191100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 70 55 71 / 0 0 0 10
Sumas 56 73 55 73 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ506-191100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs near 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 10
Mount Vernon 56 72 53 71 / 0 10 0 10
$$
WAZ001-191100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 70 51 70 / 0 0 0 0
Eastsound 55 70 54 69 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ510-191100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 56 68 55 68 / 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend 54 66 53 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-191100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs near 70. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 73 51 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-191100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 53 73 51 76 / 0 10 0 0
Olympia 52 73 50 75 / 0 10 0 0
$$
WAZ512-191100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-191100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 52 66 51 66 / 0 0 0 0
Sequim 51 67 50 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-191100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 63 50 66 / 10 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-191100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 64 50 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-191100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 66 53 68 / 0 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-191100-
Olympics-
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 59 43 58 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-191100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 50 62 47 62 / 0 10 0 10
$$
WAZ568-191100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 61 49 65 / 0 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 50 63 45 62 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-191100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
247 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather