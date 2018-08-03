WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

986 FPUS56 KSEW 032159

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

WAZ558-041100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 76 59 81 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-041100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 75 54 81 / 20 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-041100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 74 57 78 / 10 10 0 0

Everett 57 73 59 77 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-041100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 76 57 80 / 10 10 10 0

Tacoma 56 76 55 82 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-041100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 76 59 82 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-041100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 76 58 82 / 10 10 10 10

Enumclaw 54 74 55 80 / 20 10 10 10

North Bend 54 74 55 80 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-041100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 72 56 77 / 10 10 0 0

Sumas 57 76 56 81 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-041100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 69 56 71 / 10 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 55 74 55 78 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-041100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 70 53 72 / 10 10 0 0

Eastsound 56 71 56 73 / 10 10 10 0

$$

WAZ510-041100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 69 56 69 / 10 10 10 0

Port Townsend 55 68 56 71 / 10 10 10 0

$$

WAZ511-041100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 77 55 82 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-041100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 79 54 84 / 10 10 0 0

Olympia 54 77 54 83 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-041100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-041100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 68 53 71 / 10 10 10 10

Sequim 54 69 53 72 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-041100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 67 50 69 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-041100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 66 53 68 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ517-041100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 70 54 72 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-041100-

Olympics-

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 58 48 62 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-041100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 49 61 51 70 / 20 10 10 20

$$

WAZ568-041100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers late in the

evening. Snow level near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 68 49 76 / 20 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 47 62 49 69 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ569-041100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

late in the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather