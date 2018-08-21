WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018
_____
159 FPUS56 KSEW 211000
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 84 62 84 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 84 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 80 57 79 / 0 0 0
Everett 81 61 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 85 57 83 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 84 55 84 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 84 62 84 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 85 59 82 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 85 55 83 / 0 0 0
North Bend 84 57 83 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 79 56 77 / 0 0 0
Sumas 83 55 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 74 57 73 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 80 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 74 53 73 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 74 55 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 71 56 69 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 73 55 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 87 55 84 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 88 55 85 / 0 0 0
Olympia 86 55 84 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
$$
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 76 53 72 / 0 0 0
Sequim 75 54 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 75 49 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 77 52 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 81 56 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Freezing level near
14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 72 58 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level
near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 75 59 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. East wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level
near 14000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 77 56 79 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 75 56 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
259 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level
near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather