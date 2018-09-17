WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 65 49 66 / 30 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 64 42 66 / 20 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 64 48 64 / 40 0 0 0

Everett 50 63 47 63 / 50 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 65 45 65 / 20 0 0 0

Tacoma 45 65 41 66 / 20 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 66 48 65 / 40 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 65 42 66 / 60 0 0 0

Enumclaw 45 63 42 63 / 30 0 0 0

North Bend 46 64 43 64 / 40 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 62 44 63 / 30 10 0 0

Sumas 47 64 43 66 / 40 10 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 62 47 62 / 30 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 49 64 45 64 / 40 10 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 62 44 63 / 20 10 0 0

Eastsound 48 62 47 63 / 20 10 0 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 62 47 62 / 20 10 0 0

Port Townsend 48 60 47 61 / 20 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph north part.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 67 41 67 / 20 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 68 42 67 / 20 0 0 0

Olympia 44 65 40 66 / 20 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 60 44 61 / 10 0 0 0

Sequim 45 61 44 62 / 10 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 62 42 63 / 10 0 0 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 62 42 63 / 10 0 0 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 65 45 65 / 10 0 0 0

Olympics-

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 49 35 51 / 20 0 0 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet. No new snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 52 37 56 / 50 10 0 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then isolated

showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 57 35 56 / 40 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 35 52 36 55 / 50 10 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

822 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

