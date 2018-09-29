WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018

_____

442 FPUS56 KSEW 290343

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

WAZ558-291100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 71 56 66 / 0 10 40 50

$$

WAZ559-291100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 71 54 65 / 0 10 50 50

$$

WAZ507-291100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 69 54 65 / 0 10 50 50

Everett 55 68 54 65 / 0 10 50 50

$$

WAZ509-291100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 72 54 67 / 0 0 40 40

Tacoma 51 72 52 68 / 0 10 40 40

$$

WAZ556-291100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 73 56 68 / 0 10 30 50

$$

WAZ555-291100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 73 53 64 / 0 10 30 50

Enumclaw 53 71 52 65 / 0 10 30 40

North Bend 52 73 51 65 / 0 10 30 50

$$

WAZ503-291100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 67 52 60 / 0 10 60 80

Sumas 52 67 51 59 / 0 10 60 90

$$

WAZ506-291100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 66 54 62 / 0 10 60 70

Mount Vernon 52 69 53 64 / 0 10 50 70

$$

WAZ001-291100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 65 52 60 / 0 10 50 80

Eastsound 53 66 53 61 / 0 10 60 80

$$

WAZ510-291100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 67 55 64 / 0 10 50 70

Port Townsend 53 65 53 62 / 0 10 60 60

$$

WAZ511-291100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 71 53 66 / 0 10 40 50

$$

WAZ504-291100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 72 53 69 / 0 10 30 40

Olympia 50 70 54 66 / 0 10 40 40

$$

WAZ512-291100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-291100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 65 51 61 / 0 10 50 60

Sequim 50 65 51 63 / 0 10 50 60

$$

WAZ515-291100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 66 50 61 / 0 10 40 80

$$

WAZ516-291100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 65 55 61 / 0 10 50 70

$$

WAZ517-291100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 66 55 65 / 0 20 40 50

$$

WAZ513-291100-

Olympics-

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 56 42 50 / 0 10 60 80

$$

WAZ567-291100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 50 41 45 / 0 40 70 90

$$

WAZ568-291100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 65 43 55 / 0 10 30 50

Stevens Pass 44 54 40 48 / 0 10 30 50

$$

WAZ569-291100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

842 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

$$

_____

