WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
412 FPUS56 KSEW 292144
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
WAZ558-301100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 56 66 58 66 / 40 50 50 50
$$
WAZ559-301100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 52 64 53 65 / 50 50 60 50
$$
WAZ507-301100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 54 65 56 66 / 40 50 50 50
Everett 55 65 56 65 / 40 40 50 50
$$
WAZ509-301100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 67 55 66 / 30 50 50 50
Tacoma 51 67 53 66 / 40 50 50 50
$$
WAZ556-301100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 55 68 57 67 / 30 50 50 50
$$
WAZ555-301100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 53 65 54 65 / 30 40 60 60
Enumclaw 51 65 53 64 / 30 40 50 50
North Bend 50 66 52 65 / 30 40 60 60
$$
WAZ503-301100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 61 54 62 / 60 80 80 70
Sumas 51 59 52 63 / 60 90 90 80
$$
WAZ506-301100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 53 63 55 63 / 60 60 60 60
Mount Vernon 53 65 55 64 / 60 60 60 60
$$
WAZ001-301100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 61 53 62 / 50 70 60 50
Eastsound 52 61 53 63 / 60 80 70 60
$$
WAZ510-301100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 65 56 65 / 50 60 50 50
Port Townsend 52 63 53 63 / 50 50 40 50
$$
WAZ511-301100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 65 54 65 / 50 60 60 50
$$
WAZ504-301100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 68 54 67 / 30 50 50 40
Olympia 53 65 54 65 / 40 50 50 50
$$
WAZ512-301100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-301100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 60 51 61 / 50 60 60 50
Sequim 50 63 50 62 / 50 50 40 50
$$
WAZ515-301100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 60 51 61 / 50 70 80 60
$$
WAZ516-301100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 54 61 54 61 / 50 70 80 50
$$
WAZ517-301100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 64 56 63 / 50 70 70 50
$$
WAZ513-301100-
Olympics-
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 49 42 49 / 60 70 80 70
$$
WAZ567-301100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 44 41 48 / 70 90 90 80
$$
WAZ568-301100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. South wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Southwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 43 56 44 56 / 30 40 50 50
Stevens Pass 39 49 42 51 / 30 50 40 50
$$
WAZ569-301100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
244 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
$$
_____
