WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-302300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 66 58 66 / 50 50 60
WAZ559-302300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 64 53 65 / 50 70 50
WAZ507-302300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 65 56 66 / 50 60 50
Everett 65 56 65 / 40 70 60
WAZ509-302300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 55 66 / 50 50 60
Tacoma 67 53 66 / 50 50 60
WAZ556-302300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 68 57 67 / 50 50 60
WAZ555-302300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 65 54 65 / 40 70 60
Enumclaw 65 53 64 / 40 50 50
North Bend 66 52 65 / 40 70 60
WAZ503-302300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 54 62 / 80 80 70
Sumas 59 52 63 / 90 80 80
WAZ506-302300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 55 63 / 60 70 60
Mount Vernon 65 55 64 / 60 70 60
WAZ001-302300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 61 53 62 / 70 70 50
Eastsound 61 53 63 / 80 80 60
WAZ510-302300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 56 65 / 60 70 50
Port Townsend 63 53 63 / 50 60 50
WAZ511-302300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 65 54 65 / 60 80 60
WAZ504-302300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 68 54 67 / 50 50 60
Olympia 65 54 65 / 50 60 60
WAZ512-302300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
WAZ514-302300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 60 51 61 / 60 70 50
Sequim 63 50 62 / 50 60 50
WAZ515-302300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 51 61 / 70 80 60
WAZ516-302300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 61 54 61 / 70 80 70
WAZ517-302300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 56 63 / 70 80 70
WAZ513-302300-
Olympics-
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 49 42 49 / 70 80 70
WAZ567-302300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet
decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 44 41 48 / 90 80 80
WAZ568-302300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 56 44 56 / 40 50 50
Stevens Pass 49 42 51 / 50 60 50
WAZ569-302300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
