WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 58 66 / 50 50 60

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 53 65 / 50 70 50

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 56 66 / 50 60 50

Everett 65 56 65 / 40 70 60

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 55 66 / 50 50 60

Tacoma 67 53 66 / 50 50 60

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 68 57 67 / 50 50 60

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 54 65 / 40 70 60

Enumclaw 65 53 64 / 40 50 50

North Bend 66 52 65 / 40 70 60

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 54 62 / 80 80 70

Sumas 59 52 63 / 90 80 80

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 55 63 / 60 70 60

Mount Vernon 65 55 64 / 60 70 60

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 61 53 62 / 70 70 50

Eastsound 61 53 63 / 80 80 60

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 56 65 / 60 70 50

Port Townsend 63 53 63 / 50 60 50

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 54 65 / 60 80 60

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 54 67 / 50 50 60

Olympia 65 54 65 / 50 60 60

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 51 61 / 60 70 50

Sequim 63 50 62 / 50 60 50

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 51 61 / 70 80 60

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 54 61 / 70 80 70

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 56 63 / 70 80 70

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 49 42 49 / 70 80 70

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 41 48 / 90 80 80

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 44 56 / 40 50 50

Stevens Pass 49 42 51 / 50 60 50

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

