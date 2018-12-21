WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
_____
168 FPUS56 KSEW 212309
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
WAZ558-221200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 38 46 41 49 / 30 40 90 90
$$
WAZ559-221200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 36 43 39 46 / 60 60 100 90
$$
WAZ507-221200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 38 45 40 48 / 40 50 90 90
Everett 37 44 40 47 / 40 50 90 90
$$
WAZ509-221200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 36 48 40 50 / 30 40 90 90
Tacoma 36 46 39 48 / 30 40 90 90
$$
WAZ556-221200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 37 46 40 49 / 30 40 90 90
$$
WAZ555-221200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, south wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 36 45 40 47 / 40 50 100 100
Enumclaw 34 46 39 47 / 30 40 90 90
North Bend 36 46 39 47 / 30 40 90 90
$$
WAZ503-221200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. East wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 36 45 39 48 / 30 50 90 90
Sumas 35 44 39 47 / 40 60 100 100
$$
WAZ506-221200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 39 47 42 49 / 40 50 90 90
Mount Vernon 38 47 41 49 / 30 50 90 90
$$
WAZ001-221200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing
to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 37 47 39 49 / 40 60 90 70
Eastsound 40 47 42 49 / 50 70 90 80
$$
WAZ510-221200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 41 49 44 52 / 30 50 90 80
Port Townsend 37 45 39 47 / 30 50 90 80
$$
WAZ511-221200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North part, south
wind 15 to 25 mph. South part, north wind to 10 mph becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 36 43 38 47 / 60 70 100 90
$$
WAZ504-221200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 36 45 39 48 / 30 60 100 90
Olympia 36 45 39 47 / 40 50 90 90
$$
WAZ512-221200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
WAZ514-221200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon, Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 36 45 39 47 / 40 60 90 90
Sequim 33 46 36 48 / 30 40 80 70
$$
WAZ515-221200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 39 45 41 47 / 80 90 100 100
$$
WAZ516-221200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 38 47 40 49 / 80 90 100 100
$$
WAZ517-221200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 40 47 42 50 / 60 80 100 100
$$
WAZ513-221200-
Olympics-
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 10 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 24 30 29 32 / 60 80 100 90
$$
WAZ567-221200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to
20 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 22 31 28 32 / 40 70 100 100
$$
WAZ568-221200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to
9 inches. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. South wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. South wind in
the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 24 31 28 34 / 30 50 100 90
Stevens Pass 21 27 24 30 / 30 60 100 100
$$
WAZ569-221200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather