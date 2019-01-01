WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

887 FPUS56 KSEW 011113

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-020000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 44 33 46 / 0 0 40

WAZ559-020000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 32 43 / 0 0 40

WAZ507-020000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 34 45 / 0 0 50

Everett 41 33 44 / 0 0 50

WAZ509-020000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 31 47 / 0 0 30

Tacoma 42 30 46 / 0 0 30

WAZ556-020000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 33 46 / 0 0 40

WAZ555-020000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 33 46 / 0 0 60

Enumclaw 43 31 46 / 0 0 40

North Bend 44 33 46 / 0 0 40

WAZ503-020000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 34 44 / 0 10 70

Sumas 42 34 43 / 0 20 80

WAZ506-020000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 43 37 46 / 0 0 60

Mount Vernon 44 35 47 / 0 0 50

WAZ001-020000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to

35 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 35 46 / 0 10 60

Eastsound 43 38 46 / 0 10 70

WAZ510-020000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 38 48 / 0 0 50

Port Townsend 42 34 45 / 0 0 40

WAZ511-020000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

north part, southwest to 10 mph south part.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph north part, south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph south

part.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 31 43 / 0 0 60

WAZ504-020000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 30 45 / 0 0 30

Olympia 42 30 44 / 0 0 30

WAZ512-020000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows near

30. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-020000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 34 45 / 0 0 70

Sequim 44 31 46 / 0 0 50

WAZ515-020000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 37 46 / 0 10 90

WAZ516-020000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 36 47 / 0 10 90

WAZ517-020000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 35 48 / 0 0 70

WAZ513-020000-

Olympics-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 23 32 / 0 10 80

WAZ567-020000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 25 32 / 10 20 80

WAZ568-020000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 24 35 / 0 0 40

Stevens Pass 27 20 30 / 0 0 50

WAZ569-020000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

