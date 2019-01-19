WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

598 FPUS56 KSEW 192328

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Martin Luther King Jr

Day.

WAZ558-201200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 41 47 37 46 / 50 20 10 10

$$

WAZ559-201200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 37 46 32 45 / 50 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-201200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 40 46 36 45 / 50 10 10 10

Everett 40 46 36 44 / 50 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-201200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 38 45 33 45 / 50 20 10 10

Tacoma 37 47 32 46 / 50 20 10 10

$$

WAZ556-201200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 40 47 36 46 / 50 20 10 10

$$

WAZ555-201200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 40 46 35 43 / 40 20 10 10

Enumclaw 38 45 33 44 / 40 30 10 10

North Bend 40 46 34 44 / 50 20 10 10

$$

WAZ503-201200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 37 46 32 44 / 40 10 10 10

Sumas 38 45 34 43 / 50 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-201200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 45 37 44 / 40 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 39 47 34 46 / 40 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-201200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 39 46 34 46 / 30 10 10 10

Eastsound 41 46 37 45 / 30 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-201200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 49 38 48 / 30 10 10 10

Port Townsend 39 45 36 45 / 30 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-201200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. South part,

southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 37 47 31 46 / 50 20 10 10

$$

WAZ504-201200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 38 47 32 47 / 40 30 20 10

Olympia 38 46 32 45 / 50 30 10 10

$$

WAZ512-201200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

$$

WAZ514-201200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 37 46 33 46 / 30 10 10 10

Sequim 36 46 32 45 / 30 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-201200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 39 48 33 48 / 50 10 10 10

$$

WAZ516-201200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 37 47 33 46 / 40 10 10 10

$$

WAZ517-201200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 39 47 36 47 / 30 30 10 10

$$

WAZ513-201200-

Olympics-

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 25 31 21 31 / 40 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-201200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level

near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 34 22 29 / 60 10 10 10

$$

WAZ568-201200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Southwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 34 25 32 / 50 30 40 10

Stevens Pass 27 31 21 27 / 50 30 20 10

$$

WAZ569-201200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

