WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
336 FPUS56 KSEW 211334
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-220000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 39 47 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ559-220000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 46 35 45 / 10 30 80
$$
WAZ507-220000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 46 39 46 / 10 20 80
Everett 46 39 46 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ509-220000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 46 36 46 / 10 20 80
Tacoma 47 35 47 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ556-220000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 39 48 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ555-220000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 45 38 47 / 10 20 90
Enumclaw 46 36 48 / 10 20 80
North Bend 45 37 47 / 10 20 90
$$
WAZ503-220000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming
east to 10 mph in the morning, then becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 45 36 46 / 10 30 80
Sumas 44 36 43 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ506-220000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 45 39 46 / 10 30 80
Mount Vernon 47 38 47 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ001-220000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 46 39 47 / 10 50 80
Eastsound 46 40 47 / 10 50 80
$$
WAZ510-220000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the morning, then becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 41 51 / 10 30 80
Port Townsend 46 39 47 / 10 40 70
$$
WAZ511-220000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to
25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph north part, south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph south
part.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 36 45 / 10 40 90
$$
WAZ504-220000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 37 45 / 10 20 90
Olympia 46 37 44 / 10 30 90
$$
WAZ512-220000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
$$
WAZ514-220000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 36 48 / 10 50 80
Sequim 46 35 48 / 10 40 70
$$
WAZ515-220000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 38 48 / 10 70 100
$$
WAZ516-220000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 39 48 / 10 70 90
$$
WAZ517-220000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 4 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 40 49 / 10 60 100
$$
WAZ513-220000-
Olympics-
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing
to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to
4 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 25 36 / 10 50 90
$$
WAZ567-220000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing
to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Freezing level near
2500 feet in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 24 34 / 10 20 100
$$
WAZ568-220000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 33 25 34 / 10 20 90
Stevens Pass 29 22 32 / 10 10 100
$$
WAZ569-220000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather