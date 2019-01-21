WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

336 FPUS56 KSEW 211334

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-220000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 39 47 / 10 20 80

WAZ559-220000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 35 45 / 10 30 80

WAZ507-220000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 39 46 / 10 20 80

Everett 46 39 46 / 10 20 80

WAZ509-220000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 36 46 / 10 20 80

Tacoma 47 35 47 / 10 20 80

WAZ556-220000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 39 48 / 10 20 80

WAZ555-220000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 38 47 / 10 20 90

Enumclaw 46 36 48 / 10 20 80

North Bend 45 37 47 / 10 20 90

WAZ503-220000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph in the morning, then becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 36 46 / 10 30 80

Sumas 44 36 43 / 10 20 80

WAZ506-220000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 39 46 / 10 30 80

Mount Vernon 47 38 47 / 10 20 80

WAZ001-220000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 39 47 / 10 50 80

Eastsound 46 40 47 / 10 50 80

WAZ510-220000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the morning, then becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 41 51 / 10 30 80

Port Townsend 46 39 47 / 10 40 70

WAZ511-220000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph north part, south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph south

part.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 36 45 / 10 40 90

WAZ504-220000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 37 45 / 10 20 90

Olympia 46 37 44 / 10 30 90

WAZ512-220000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

WAZ514-220000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 36 48 / 10 50 80

Sequim 46 35 48 / 10 40 70

WAZ515-220000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 38 48 / 10 70 100

WAZ516-220000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 39 48 / 10 70 90

WAZ517-220000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 40 49 / 10 60 100

WAZ513-220000-

Olympics-

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

4 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 25 36 / 10 50 90

WAZ567-220000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Freezing level near

2500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 24 34 / 10 20 100

WAZ568-220000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 25 34 / 10 20 90

Stevens Pass 29 22 32 / 10 10 100

WAZ569-220000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

533 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

