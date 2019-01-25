WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

610 FPUS56 KSEW 250306

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

WAZ558-251200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 40 50 40 52 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ559-251200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 35 48 36 50 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ507-251200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 39 49 39 50 / 10 10 10 0

Everett 39 48 39 50 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ509-251200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 36 50 37 51 / 10 10 0 0

Tacoma 35 49 36 51 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ556-251200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 39 50 39 52 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ555-251200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 39 50 40 53 / 10 10 10 0

Enumclaw 37 51 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 39 51 40 54 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ503-251200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 36 47 36 48 / 10 10 10 0

Sumas 37 47 37 49 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ506-251200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 39 46 40 47 / 10 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 38 49 38 51 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ001-251200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 37 47 38 48 / 10 10 10 0

Eastsound 40 47 40 47 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ510-251200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 40 51 40 52 / 10 10 10 0

Port Townsend 38 47 39 48 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ511-251200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 36 48 35 50 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ504-251200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 37 49 36 51 / 10 10 0 0

Olympia 36 48 36 50 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ512-251200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

WAZ514-251200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 37 49 38 49 / 10 10 10 0

Sequim 35 48 36 48 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ515-251200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 37 49 40 50 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ516-251200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 37 49 39 51 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ517-251200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 38 49 39 52 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ513-251200-

Olympics-

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 35 26 39 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ567-251200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet

increasing to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 36 32 45 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ568-251200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 37 29 43 / 10 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 25 33 28 39 / 0 10 10 0

WAZ569-251200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

705 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

