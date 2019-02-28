WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 33 45 / 30 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 28 45 / 30 10 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 31 44 / 30 10 10

Everett 44 30 43 / 30 10 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 28 45 / 30 10 10

Tacoma 46 26 46 / 30 10 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 32 47 / 30 10 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 30 45 / 40 10 10

Enumclaw 43 29 43 / 30 10 10

North Bend 44 29 45 / 30 10 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 29 43 / 50 10 10

Sumas 40 28 41 / 60 10 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 31 42 / 40 10 10

Mount Vernon 45 29 45 / 40 10 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 31 42 / 30 10 10

Eastsound 43 34 43 / 30 10 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 32 46 / 30 10 10

Port Townsend 43 31 41 / 30 10 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 28 48 / 30 10 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 30 49 / 30 30 10

Olympia 45 29 47 / 30 10 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near

30. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 29 41 / 30 10 10

Sequim 42 29 41 / 30 10 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 29 45 / 30 10 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 29 44 / 30 10 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 32 49 / 40 30 10

Olympics-

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 17 28 / 30 10 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 18 31 / 70 10 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Freezing level near 1000 feet after midnight. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

20s to lower 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 18 33 / 20 10 10

Stevens Pass 26 15 28 / 40 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 2500 feet in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

