WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-050000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 29 46 / 0 0 0
WAZ559-050000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 23 45 / 0 0 0
WAZ507-050000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 27 44 / 0 0 0
Everett 44 26 44 / 0 0 0
WAZ509-050000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 46 24 47 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 46 20 47 / 0 0 0
WAZ556-050000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 28 48 / 0 0 0
WAZ555-050000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph
near gaps in the terrain.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 47 26 48 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 44 24 47 / 0 0 0
North Bend 45 23 47 / 0 0 0
WAZ503-050000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 46 26 45 / 0 0 0
Sumas 43 26 44 / 0 0 0
WAZ506-050000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the
40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 28 44 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 47 24 48 / 0 0 0
WAZ001-050000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 44 27 44 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 44 31 45 / 0 0 0
WAZ510-050000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the
40s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 30 48 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 44 26 43 / 0 0 0
WAZ511-050000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 21 48 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-050000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet
after midnight. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 47 22 49 / 0 0 0
Olympia 47 21 48 / 0 0 0
WAZ512-050000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
WAZ514-050000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 42 26 43 / 0 0 0
Sequim 44 26 43 / 0 0 0
WAZ515-050000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 26 45 / 0 0 0
WAZ516-050000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 26 46 / 0 0 0
WAZ517-050000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 28 49 / 0 0 0
WAZ513-050000-
Olympics-
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing
to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 300 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 27 11 28 / 0 0 10
WAZ567-050000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 500 feet in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
200 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 15 33 / 0 0 10
WAZ568-050000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Freezing level near 500 feet in the morning. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet decreasing to
1000 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 400 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
400 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 29 13 30 / 0 0 10
Stevens Pass 23 8 26 / 0 0 20
WAZ569-050000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
251 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing
to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Freezing
level near 2500 feet in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
