WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 400 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 35 45 / 60 60 60

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 30 43 / 60 30 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 41 34 43 / 60 60 40

Everett 41 33 43 / 60 70 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in

the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 41 33 44 / 70 60 60

Tacoma 42 32 45 / 70 50 60

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 35 45 / 60 70 60

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 33 43 / 60 80 60

Enumclaw 44 32 42 / 60 70 70

North Bend 46 32 43 / 60 80 70

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 34 44 / 50 70 40

Sumas 44 31 44 / 50 80 40

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 34 43 / 50 60 30

Mount Vernon 44 33 45 / 60 70 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 33 44 / 30 30 30

Eastsound 43 35 45 / 40 50 40

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 36 47 / 40 60 30

Port Townsend 41 33 42 / 40 40 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 30 44 / 50 30 60

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

Lows near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 32 46 / 70 40 60

Olympia 41 32 43 / 60 40 60

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet

after midnight. Lows near 30. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 32 42 / 20 20 30

Sequim 42 31 42 / 30 30 30

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 29 45 / 10 30 40

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 30 42 / 10 30 60

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 32 45 / 30 70 60

Olympics-

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near the surface in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 16 26 / 40 30 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 400 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 7 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 20 29 / 70 90 60

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 22 33 / 70 80 80

Stevens Pass 28 19 26 / 80 80 60

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

401 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 9 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

