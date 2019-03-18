WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 48 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 43 67 / 0 0 0

Everett 64 45 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 41 74 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 71 35 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 44 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 44 71 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 67 43 71 / 0 0 0

North Bend 66 43 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 72 39 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 68 41 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 58 42 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 68 43 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 35 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 35 75 / 0 0 0

Olympia 72 34 75 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 37 65 / 0 0 0

Sequim 65 40 71 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 36 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 73 38 71 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 73 44 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 35 52 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 52 36 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. East wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 33 53 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 44 33 45 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

346 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

