WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 46 56 / 10 0 40
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 36 55 / 10 0 40
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 42 54 / 10 0 40
Everett 58 43 56 / 10 0 40
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 37 56 / 10 0 60
Tacoma 61 33 55 / 10 0 60
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 61 43 58 / 10 0 40
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 44 59 / 40 0 40
Enumclaw 58 43 56 / 20 0 60
North Bend 59 41 58 / 30 0 40
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 40 59 / 10 0 30
Sumas 59 39 60 / 10 0 30
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 53 42 54 / 10 0 30
Mount Vernon 57 39 57 / 10 0 30
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 56 39 55 / 0 0 30
Eastsound 53 40 54 / 0 0 30
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 57 41 55 / 10 0 30
Port Townsend 54 40 53 / 10 0 40
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 62 34 55 / 0 0 70
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 63 35 55 / 0 0 70
Olympia 62 34 55 / 0 0 70
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 36 50 / 10 0 50
Sequim 55 36 53 / 10 0 50
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 59 34 55 / 0 0 60
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind
20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 36 54 / 0 0 70
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around
10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 60 41 53 / 0 0 80
Olympics-
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing
to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 31 40 / 10 10 60
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 34 48 / 30 10 30
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
4500 feet. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes
becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. East wind in
the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Southeast wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 50 31 45 / 30 10 40
Stevens Pass 43 32 42 / 40 10 40
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
359 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
