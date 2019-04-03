WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 42 63 / 70 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 39 62 / 70 10 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 42 61 / 70 20 10

Everett 58 42 62 / 70 20 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 40 62 / 80 10 30

Tacoma 60 40 63 / 70 10 30

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 41 64 / 70 10 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 40 65 / 90 40 10

Enumclaw 57 39 63 / 80 20 30

North Bend 58 38 65 / 80 20 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 42 63 / 90 70 10

Sumas 59 42 63 / 90 90 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 43 57 / 90 30 10

Mount Vernon 57 42 62 / 90 30 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 43 59 / 80 20 10

Eastsound 55 44 56 / 90 40 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 44 60 / 80 20 10

Port Townsend 57 43 57 / 70 10 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 39 63 / 70 10 20

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 39 64 / 80 10 40

Olympia 59 39 62 / 70 10 40

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 41 56 / 70 10 10

Sequim 58 41 58 / 60 10 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 42 59 / 80 20 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 42 61 / 80 20 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 42 63 / 90 10 40

Olympics-

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 30 44 / 80 10 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 4500 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 30 48 / 90 100 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 30 54 / 90 50 30

Stevens Pass 42 28 46 / 80 60 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

