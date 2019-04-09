WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 46 54 / 70 20 80

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 40 54 / 40 10 80

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 43 53 / 60 10 80

Everett 56 44 53 / 60 10 70

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 42 54 / 70 10 80

Tacoma 57 40 54 / 60 10 80

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 44 54 / 70 40 80

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 44 55 / 70 30 90

Enumclaw 54 41 52 / 80 30 90

North Bend 56 42 53 / 80 50 90

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 45 55 / 30 20 70

Sumas 59 44 54 / 40 20 80

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 44 52 / 30 10 60

Mount Vernon 57 44 55 / 60 20 70

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 43 55 / 20 10 60

Eastsound 55 45 53 / 30 10 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 46 57 / 30 10 60

Port Townsend 55 42 54 / 30 10 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North part, light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. South part, west wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 38 55 / 40 10 80

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 40 56 / 60 10 80

Olympia 57 39 54 / 60 10 80

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 40 53 / 20 10 60

Sequim 56 39 54 / 30 10 50

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 41 52 / 10 20 70

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 41 52 / 10 30 70

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 44 53 / 30 10 80

Olympics-

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 29 38 / 30 10 80

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 33 38 / 70 30 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 31 44 / 80 50 90

Stevens Pass 39 31 39 / 60 30 80

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

