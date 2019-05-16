WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019
881 FPUS56 KSEW 160458
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and
Friday.
WAZ558-161100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 54 63 52 60 / 70 60 80 70
WAZ559-161100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 63 47 60 / 80 50 80 60
WAZ507-161100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 63 50 59 / 70 40 80 80
Everett 53 62 51 58 / 70 40 80 80
WAZ509-161100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph late in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
near 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 62 50 61 / 80 70 80 60
Tacoma 50 63 50 61 / 80 60 80 50
WAZ556-161100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 65 52 61 / 70 60 80 80
WAZ555-161100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 66 51 59 / 70 80 90 90
Enumclaw 50 61 48 57 / 80 80 90 80
North Bend 49 64 46 58 / 70 80 90 90
WAZ503-161100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 55 66 55 62 / 50 30 70 60
Sumas 52 68 52 62 / 50 30 70 70
WAZ506-161100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. West
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 53 61 52 58 / 50 20 70 60
Mount Vernon 49 65 49 60 / 50 30 70 70
WAZ001-161100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 63 48 61 / 50 20 70 40
Eastsound 52 63 51 61 / 60 30 70 50
WAZ510-161100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 62 52 60 / 60 30 70 60
Port Townsend 50 61 49 57 / 70 40 60 60
WAZ511-161100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 51 62 49 61 / 80 30 50 30
WAZ504-161100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 64 49 62 / 90 40 40 30
Olympia 50 62 49 61 / 90 40 50 30
WAZ512-161100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50.
South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
West wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
WAZ514-161100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest
15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 60 47 59 / 70 50 60 40
Sequim 47 63 46 58 / 70 40 60 50
WAZ515-161100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 61 46 58 / 70 30 30 30
WAZ516-161100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 60 48 56 / 80 30 30 20
WAZ517-161100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 60 50 59 / 90 40 30 20
WAZ513-161100-
Olympics-
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times late in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new
snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 39 51 37 45 / 80 70 70 40
WAZ567-161100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. No new snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 44 53 41 44 / 70 80 80 90
WAZ568-161100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No new snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes
becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No
snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 56 38 45 / 90 90 90 80
Stevens Pass 42 56 40 43 / 70 90 100 90
WAZ569-161100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
957 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow late in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new
snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
