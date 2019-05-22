WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

_____

297 FPUS56 KSEW 220936

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 53 76 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 50 76 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 53 72 / 0 0 0

Everett 70 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 74 51 77 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 73 51 76 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 53 76 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 52 77 / 20 0 20

Enumclaw 72 50 74 / 10 0 10

North Bend 74 51 77 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 52 72 / 0 0 10

Sumas 76 54 77 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 53 70 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 50 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 67 54 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 53 70 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 67 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 49 76 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 76 48 77 / 0 0 0

Olympia 75 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 50 69 / 0 0 0

Sequim 69 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 43 58 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance

of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 60 45 61 / 30 10 40

$$

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers late in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. Northwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light

wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 42 67 / 50 40 40

Stevens Pass 57 43 62 / 30 20 30

$$

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

235 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance

of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

$$

_____

