WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
_____
496 FPUS56 KSEW 041036
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-042300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 53 67 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ559-042300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 68 47 64 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ507-042300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 67 50 66 / 0 10 20
Everett 66 51 65 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ509-042300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 51 67 / 0 0 20
Tacoma 71 50 66 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ556-042300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 52 68 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ555-042300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 51 67 / 0 0 30
Enumclaw 69 49 64 / 0 0 30
North Bend 70 49 66 / 0 0 30
$$
WAZ503-042300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 53 64 / 0 10 20
Sumas 68 50 65 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ506-042300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 51 62 / 0 10 20
Mount Vernon 68 49 67 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ001-042300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 49 62 / 0 10 20
Eastsound 65 51 63 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ510-042300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southeast
wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 51 63 / 0 10 20
Port Townsend 62 48 61 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ511-042300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 70 48 65 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ504-042300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 48 67 / 0 10 30
Olympia 71 47 65 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ512-042300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ514-042300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 60 47 59 / 0 10 30
Sequim 61 46 61 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ515-042300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 46 60 / 0 30 50
$$
WAZ516-042300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 49 57 / 0 30 50
$$
WAZ517-042300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 62 50 60 / 0 10 50
$$
WAZ513-042300-
Olympics-
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 39 47 / 10 20 50
$$
WAZ567-042300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 41 49 / 0 10 50
$$
WAZ568-042300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 60. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 63 43 59 / 0 0 20
Stevens Pass 57 41 53 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ569-042300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
335 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather