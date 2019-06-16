WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019
_____
464 FPUS56 KSEW 161017
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-162300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 77 56 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-162300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. Gusts to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 76 51 77 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ507-162300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 72 53 72 / 0 0 0
Everett 72 53 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-162300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 77 54 77 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 77 53 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-162300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 78 55 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-162300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 76 54 76 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 76 52 76 / 0 0 0
North Bend 75 52 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-162300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 55 72 / 0 0 0
Sumas 75 53 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-162300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with
gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 52 67 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 72 52 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-162300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 69 50 70 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 71 54 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-162300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 20 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 53 67 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 65 51 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-162300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 77 51 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-162300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 78 52 78 / 0 0 0
Olympia 77 51 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-162300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-162300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 20 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 50 65 / 10 0 0
Sequim 67 50 68 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ515-162300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 49 66 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ516-162300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 51 63 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-162300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 52 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-162300-
Olympics-
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Snow level
near 9000 feet. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 60 46 61 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ567-162300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 65 47 65 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ568-162300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 70. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 71 47 71 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 67 46 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-162300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
316 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
$$
_____
