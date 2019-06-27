WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 53 67 / 70 50 40

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 49 66 / 70 40 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 52 66 / 70 50 40

Everett 64 52 65 / 80 50 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 66 52 66 / 70 60 40

Tacoma 65 51 67 / 60 50 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 66 53 68 / 70 60 50

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 52 67 / 70 60 60

Enumclaw 63 49 63 / 70 60 60

North Bend 64 51 65 / 70 60 60

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 65 54 66 / 70 60 40

Sumas 66 53 68 / 80 60 60

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 52 65 / 70 60 30

Mount Vernon 67 52 68 / 80 50 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 50 65 / 70 50 30

Eastsound 65 53 66 / 70 40 30

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 53 66 / 70 50 30

Port Townsend 61 50 62 / 80 40 40

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 50 66 / 70 50 50

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 67 51 68 / 80 50 60

Olympia 66 50 67 / 70 40 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 48 60 / 80 40 60

Sequim 60 48 62 / 80 50 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 48 62 / 70 30 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 50 61 / 50 30 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 53 63 / 70 50 50

Olympics-

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 40 50 / 90 50 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 48 41 50 / 90 60 70

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 43 56 / 70 80 70

Stevens Pass 50 40 51 / 70 50 70

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

