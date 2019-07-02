WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019
545 FPUS56 KSEW 020959
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-022300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 67 58 72 / 30 50 0
WAZ559-022300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 67 55 71 / 40 50 10
WAZ507-022300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 65 56 70 / 40 40 10
Everett 66 56 70 / 30 30 10
WAZ509-022300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 68 57 73 / 40 50 0
Tacoma 67 56 72 / 30 40 0
WAZ556-022300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 58 72 / 30 50 10
WAZ555-022300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 68 56 73 / 40 50 20
Enumclaw 65 55 70 / 40 60 10
North Bend 66 56 71 / 40 60 10
WAZ503-022300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 57 69 / 40 10 0
Sumas 69 56 72 / 40 10 0
WAZ506-022300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 55 70 / 40 20 0
Mount Vernon 68 56 72 / 40 20 0
WAZ001-022300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 52 70 / 30 10 0
Eastsound 67 57 69 / 40 10 0
WAZ510-022300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 56 68 / 40 20 0
Port Townsend 64 53 66 / 50 30 10
WAZ511-022300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 54 72 / 20 20 0
WAZ504-022300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 68 54 73 / 20 10 0
Olympia 68 54 73 / 20 20 0
WAZ512-022300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
WAZ514-022300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 52 64 / 40 20 10
Sequim 64 52 67 / 40 20 10
WAZ515-022300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 53 64 / 40 10 0
WAZ516-022300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 53 66 / 30 20 0
WAZ517-022300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 56 65 / 20 20 0
WAZ513-022300-
Olympics-
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 51 43 55 / 50 30 10
WAZ567-022300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers,
snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 53 46 57 / 50 40 10
WAZ568-022300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in
the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near
12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Southwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 49 63 / 60 60 40
Stevens Pass 55 48 59 / 40 40 10
WAZ569-022300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
259 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
