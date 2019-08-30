WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019
_____
332 FPUS56 KSEW 301009
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-302300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 77 61 75 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ559-302300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 75 57 72 / 20 10 40
$$
WAZ507-302300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 60 73 / 10 0 30
Everett 74 59 72 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ509-302300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 77 60 76 / 10 0 30
Tacoma 76 59 75 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ556-302300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 78 61 76 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ555-302300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 60 75 / 20 0 20
Enumclaw 76 59 75 / 10 0 20
North Bend 75 59 75 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ503-302300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 74 60 71 / 30 10 30
Sumas 75 60 73 / 30 10 40
$$
WAZ506-302300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 72 59 70 / 30 10 40
Mount Vernon 76 58 74 / 20 0 30
$$
WAZ001-302300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 71 56 68 / 30 10 40
Eastsound 71 59 69 / 30 10 40
$$
WAZ510-302300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 72 59 70 / 20 10 40
Port Townsend 70 57 67 / 30 10 50
$$
WAZ511-302300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 75 57 72 / 20 10 40
$$
WAZ504-302300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 77 57 76 / 10 0 30
Olympia 75 57 73 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ512-302300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ514-302300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 68 57 66 / 30 10 50
Sequim 69 57 67 / 40 10 50
$$
WAZ515-302300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 57 63 / 30 30 60
$$
WAZ516-302300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 58 66 / 30 30 60
$$
WAZ517-302300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 70 59 67 / 40 20 50
$$
WAZ513-302300-
Olympics-
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 59 51 58 / 30 10 60
$$
WAZ567-302300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 63 51 63 / 30 10 30
$$
WAZ568-302300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 68 51 70 / 10 0 10
Stevens Pass 67 51 68 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ569-302300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
308 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather