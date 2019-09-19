WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 67 57 67 / 10 20 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 67 54 66 / 10 20 20

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 56 66 / 10 20 20

Everett 65 55 65 / 10 20 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 56 67 / 10 20 20

Tacoma 69 55 68 / 10 20 20

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 56 67 / 10 30 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 66 55 65 / 10 30 40

Enumclaw 65 53 64 / 10 30 20

North Bend 65 54 65 / 10 30 30

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 65 55 66 / 10 20 20

Sumas 67 54 67 / 10 20 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 54 64 / 10 20 20

Mount Vernon 67 55 66 / 10 20 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 52 64 / 10 20 10

Eastsound 63 55 64 / 10 20 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 55 66 / 10 20 20

Port Townsend 63 53 63 / 10 20 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 68 54 67 / 10 20 20

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 55 68 / 10 20 30

Olympia 68 54 67 / 10 20 20

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 52 63 / 10 10 10

Sequim 65 52 64 / 10 20 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 53 63 / 10 20 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 54 65 / 10 20 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 56 66 / 10 20 20

Olympics-

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 44 52 / 10 20 20

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 45 51 / 10 30 30

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 57 47 57 / 10 30 30

Stevens Pass 52 44 52 / 10 30 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

