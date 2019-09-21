WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019
_____
905 FPUS56 KSEW 211014
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 68 58 65 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 67 56 64 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming southeast
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 57 63 / 10 20 80
Everett 66 57 62 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 69 57 66 / 10 20 80
Tacoma 69 56 67 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 68 58 65 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 68 56 63 / 10 10 90
Enumclaw 66 55 63 / 10 10 80
North Bend 68 55 63 / 10 20 90
$$
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 57 64 / 10 30 80
Sumas 68 55 63 / 10 30 80
$$
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. South
wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 55 63 / 10 30 80
Mount Vernon 68 56 65 / 10 30 80
$$
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 53 63 / 10 40 80
Eastsound 65 56 63 / 10 40 80
$$
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 57 65 / 10 30 80
Port Townsend 64 54 62 / 10 30 80
$$
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 56 65 / 10 30 80
$$
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 69 56 67 / 10 20 80
Olympia 68 56 65 / 10 20 80
$$
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
$$
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 54 62 / 10 40 80
Sequim 66 54 63 / 10 40 80
$$
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 55 62 / 20 70 80
$$
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 65 56 62 / 20 80 80
$$
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 58 64 / 10 50 90
$$
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet increasing to 11500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 11500 feet
decreasing to 9000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow
showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 53 45 50 / 10 50 80
$$
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 53 45 49 / 10 20 90
$$
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 61 47 55 / 10 10 90
Stevens Pass 56 45 50 / 10 10 90
$$
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
313 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing
to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
$$
_____
