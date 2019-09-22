WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 55 63 / 80 30 20

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 53 62 / 80 30 20

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 55 62 / 80 30 20

Everett 63 54 61 / 80 30 20

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 66 53 65 / 80 20 10

Tacoma 67 52 65 / 80 20 10

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 55 64 / 80 40 20

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 53 62 / 90 50 20

Enumclaw 63 50 62 / 80 30 10

North Bend 64 51 62 / 80 50 20

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 55 61 / 80 30 40

Sumas 65 53 62 / 90 30 40

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 54 62 / 80 20 40

Mount Vernon 65 54 63 / 80 30 30

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 51 62 / 70 20 30

Eastsound 64 55 62 / 80 20 40

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 55 64 / 80 20 30

Port Townsend 63 53 61 / 70 20 30

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 51 64 / 80 10 20

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 67 52 65 / 80 10 10

Olympia 66 51 64 / 80 10 10

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 51 60 / 60 10 30

Sequim 64 50 61 / 60 10 30

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 52 60 / 60 10 60

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 52 62 / 60 10 60

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 54 64 / 80 10 30

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet increasing to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 11500 feet

decreasing to 8500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet increasing to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 51 39 49 / 70 10 40

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet

increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 42 47 / 90 40 50

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 45 55 / 80 50 10

Stevens Pass 51 42 49 / 80 50 20

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

321 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Freezing level near 6500 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

