WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 53 66 / 30 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 51 65 / 30 10 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 53 65 / 30 10 10

Everett 63 52 63 / 40 10 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 66 51 67 / 30 10 10

Tacoma 66 50 67 / 30 10 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 53 67 / 40 10 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 51 64 / 60 20 10

Enumclaw 63 50 65 / 50 10 10

North Bend 62 50 65 / 50 30 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 63 52 62 / 20 10 10

Sumas 64 52 63 / 20 10 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 53 62 / 20 10 10

Mount Vernon 65 52 64 / 30 10 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West wind around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 52 61 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 62 53 61 / 10 10 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 53 62 / 20 10 10

Port Townsend 62 52 61 / 10 10 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. North part, gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 49 68 / 30 10 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 67 50 68 / 40 10 10

Olympia 67 49 67 / 30 10 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 51 61 / 10 10 10

Sequim 62 50 62 / 10 10 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 51 61 / 10 10 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 52 63 / 10 10 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 52 65 / 30 10 10

Olympics-

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 41 53 / 10 10 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 40 50 / 30 20 20

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind in the passes

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 43 59 / 60 30 0

Stevens Pass 48 38 52 / 40 20 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

