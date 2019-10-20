WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

412 FPUS56 KSEW 201002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-202300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 49 57 / 80 60 90

WAZ559-202300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 46 56 / 80 40 90

WAZ507-202300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 48 56 / 80 60 90

Everett 52 48 55 / 80 60 90

WAZ509-202300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 49 59 / 80 60 90

Tacoma 55 48 58 / 80 50 90

WAZ556-202300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 49 57 / 80 60 90

WAZ555-202300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 47 56 / 90 80 90

Enumclaw 52 46 56 / 90 70 90

North Bend 52 47 57 / 90 70 90

WAZ503-202300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 46 55 / 80 60 90

Sumas 52 46 54 / 90 70 90

WAZ506-202300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 47 55 / 80 60 90

Mount Vernon 54 47 56 / 80 60 90

WAZ001-202300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 45 56 / 70 40 80

Eastsound 53 47 55 / 80 50 90

WAZ510-202300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 49 58 / 80 50 90

Port Townsend 53 45 55 / 80 40 80

WAZ511-202300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 46 58 / 90 40 90

WAZ504-202300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 47 59 / 90 50 90

Olympia 54 47 58 / 90 40 90

WAZ512-202300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ514-202300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 45 55 / 80 50 90

Sequim 54 43 56 / 70 30 80

WAZ515-202300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 47 56 / 90 70 90

WAZ516-202300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 47 58 / 90 60 90

WAZ517-202300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 50 58 / 90 50 90

WAZ513-202300-

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts

one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 34 43 / 90 50 90

WAZ567-202300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 9 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 35 40 / 90 80 90

WAZ568-202300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the 40s. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 36 45 / 90 90 90

Stevens Pass 36 35 42 / 90 90 100

WAZ569-202300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

