WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

232 FPUS56 KSEW 061050

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-070000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 43 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-070000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 39 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-070000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 42 55 / 0 0 0

Everett 53 43 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-070000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 40 58 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-070000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 42 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-070000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 44 59 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 56 41 59 / 0 0 0

North Bend 58 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-070000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 41 54 / 0 0 0

Sumas 55 42 55 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-070000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 42 53 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 40 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-070000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 40 53 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 52 43 52 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-070000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 42 56 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 51 40 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-070000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 36 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-070000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 37 59 / 0 0 0

Olympia 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-070000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-070000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 39 53 / 0 0 0

Sequim 52 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-070000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 40 55 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-070000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-070000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-070000-

Olympics-

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 38 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-070000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 38 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-070000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 50s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 32 49 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 44 31 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-070000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

